The Palace No. 1’s stunning second-half saves last month against Burnley’s Jacob Bruun Larsen – crucial to preserving a match-winning clean sheet at Turf Moor – and against Leeds’ Pascal Struijk, in our defeat at Elland Road, have both been nominated.

With his team 1-0 up at the time, Henderson’s stop against Burnley was a world-class fingertip save to tip Larsen’s effort onto the crossbar from close range.

Against Leeds, meanwhile, Henderson demonstrated incredible reflexes to push a strong left hand out and divert Struijk’s close-range header away from goal.

Henderson is up against saves from Arsenal’s David Raya (also nominated twice); Manchester United’s Senne Lammens; and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez for the prize.

You can get your votes in for Palace’s No. 1 by clicking HERE!