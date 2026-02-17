Benetton and Bernard are in contention to feature in friendly matches against Denmark (21st February), Spain (23rd February), and France (26th February).

All three fixtures will be played at the Emirhan Sport Complex in Manavgat, Antalya.

Benetton received his first England call-up midway through his U15 season, making his debut in a 2-1 victory over Japan.

The 15-year-old has since represented England at U16 level against Italy and Portugal and was invited to the England Men’s Goalkeeping Camp at St George’s Park over December, which brings together the nation’s most promising 17–19-year-old goalkeepers.

Benetton made his competitive U18s debut in a 4-2 win over Norwich City just before Christmas and has featured regularly since, including starts in a 5-0 league victory over Birmingham, a narrow 2-1 Youth Cup win at Stevenage, a 1-1 league draw with Tottenham Hotspur, and most recently a 3-1 win over Peterborough in the Premier League Cup quarter-finals.

His development has been further recognised through opportunities to train with Palace’s first-team ‘keepers, including Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Matt Turner, and Walter Benítez across this season and last.