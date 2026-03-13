Situated in the Holmesdale Road Stand Upper, the new Shop will stock a curated selection of CPFC products, including current and Retro kits; new clothing from our 2 for £30 range, European Collection and Art Of products; as well as accessories and more.

There’s something for everyone, with items suitable for all age ranges across a variety of price points, ensuring you have a wide range of memorabilia to take home from matchday: from a 2025/26 full kit of your choice, to a souvenir keyring.

The Shop will be open from 12:00 GMT on Sunday, and will close 15 minutes after full-time (expected to be around 16:15).

It can be found in the Holmesdale Road Stand Upper, as per the map below.