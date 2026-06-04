The Top Six are those who have received the most votes from the players throughout the voting process.

Both players were integral parts of Jo Potter's attack throughout the 2025/26 campaign - which saw Palace Women finish second-place and promoted to the top-flight.

Weerden bagged seven goals and a league-record ten assists, whilst Larkin scored eight and assisted two in the WSL2.

Their efforts were crucial to Palace's second-ever promotion to the Women's Super League, with Weerden recording more goal contributions than any other player in the league.

The 2026 awards will be revealed on Tuesday, 25th August, at the Manchester Opera House.