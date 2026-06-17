Darren Powell’s young Eagles enjoyed another strong campaign in 2025/26, securing a third consecutive Premier League 2 play-off place after finishing 10th in the regular season. The side went on to beat Liverpool in a dramatic Round of 16 tie before exiting at the quarter-final stage against Manchester United.

Preparations for the 2026/27 season will now begin with a varied schedule of competitive fixtures, including National League South opposition in Dagenham & Redbridge and Horsham FC, as well as a high-flying Category Two U21 side in Queens Park Rangers.

For each fixture, supporters can follow live updates on our Academy X account, with a full match report and post-match reaction available shortly after full-time in the Academy news section.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk for any fixture updates and confirmation of broadcast details closer to matchday.

Take a look at our Under-21s’ first three pre-season fixtures, below!