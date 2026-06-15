Last season’s Ligue 1 Manager of the Year, and Coupe de France winner, Sage has signed a three-year contract to lead the Eagles, pending confirmation of his visa.

The 47-year-old Frenchman arrives off the back of an extraordinary first season in charge of RC Lens, not only securing the club’s first-ever Coupe de France trophy – having reached the Final for the first time in 28 years – but also qualification for the UEFA Champions League for just the fourth time in their history.

Lens’ development under Sage saw them register a six-place and 18-point improvement in Ligue 1 in just a single season, leading the table for six matchweeks. His tenure at Lens concluded with a 67.5 win percentage in all competitions.

Sage also made an outstanding impact at Olympique Lyonnais, initially being appointed Interim Manager in November 2023 at a point the team were bottom of the Ligue 1 table. Les Gones went on to win 15 of their next 20 league matches under Sage, securing UEFA Europa League qualification and reaching another Coupe de France Final.

Also previously serving as assistant manager at Lyon-Duchère and Red Star, while fulfilling a variety of roles throughout French football, Sage’s career – spanning over two decades – has seen him develop extensive experience across numerous holistic levels and disciplines in the game.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I am tremendously excited to welcome Pierre, who joins us off the back of a trophy-winning season at Lens as well as a fabulous second-place finish in Ligue 1.

“As we move into another European campaign off the back of our success in Leipzig, I know he will give everything to target more success for our fantastic Football Club.”

Pierre Sage said: “It’s amazing to be here at Crystal Palace. I am excited by the history of the club, and by recent seasons. Oliver Glasner achieved some amazing things, and now I have to do the same. That’s why we come here with a lot of ambition.

“The dynamic here is really positive, and we are in this mindset too. We won last year – and we want to continue in this way, in a new club, a new project, but with a lot of winning habits.

“We want to give our best every day for the team, for the club, for the people, and especially for the fans, because when you love a club in England, it’s for all your life.

“We want to give the fans what they want. We want to make the fans smile, to be proud of the team, and to be proud of the club – so we will give our best for you, and we are together.”

Further information on Pierre’s coaching staff will be confirmed in due course.