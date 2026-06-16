The young Eagles enjoyed a historic 2025/26 season under Head Coach Javier Alonso, reaching the FA Youth Cup semi-finals for the first time in almost 30 years and lifting the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time in the club's history.

The campaign also saw several players continue their progression through the Academy pathway, with U18s Dean Benamar, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey all making their senior debuts.

Preparations for the 2026/27 season will begin with a visit to South London neighbours Bromley, before successive tests against Step Five non-league sides Harpenden Town and Hassocks.

The challenge then steps up once again as Palace conclude July with a trip to face Isthmian Premier Division side Cray Wanderers, who compete at Step Three of the English Football Pyramid.

August begins with a visit from Gamba Osaka, one of Japan’s most decorated clubs. The J1 League side have enjoyed success both domestically and on the continental stage, winning numerous major honours throughout their history.

The final fixture currently scheduled will see Palace travel to high-flying Category Two side Sheffield United. The teams last met during the young Eagles’ victorious Premier League Cup campaign, with Palace recording a 3-1 victory during a fiercely competitive group stage.

Dates and kick-off times are listed below. Tickets for supporters wishing to attend fixtures against Harpenden Town, Hassocks and Cray Wanderers will be available via the respective host clubs' websites.

Supporters will be able to follow live updates on our Academy X account, with a full match report and post-match reaction available shortly after full-time in the Academy news section. Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk for any fixture updates and confirmation of broadcast details closer to each fixture.