The award marks a double for Sarr, who also won the Player of the Year title voted for by the supporters.

Sarr’s goal tally stands at 21 goals in all competitions, the joint-highest total of any Palace player in a Premier League campaign (tied with Andy Johnson in 2004/05).

He is also now the club's record goalscorer in European football, with his nine goals making him likely to finish as the UEFA Conference League's leading goalscorer for 2025/26.

Full highlights of the awards will follow on Palace TV soon.