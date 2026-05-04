Crystal Palace Under-21s will bid to reach back-to-back Premier League 2 play-off semi-finals when they host Manchester United at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium TONIGHT (Bank Holiday Monday, 4th May, 18:00 BST) – with tickets available now.
The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight with a dramatic 3–1 penalty shootout win over Liverpool on Sunday, as Harry Lee’s three saves proved decisive after 120 hard-fought minutes at the Liverpool Academy.
The PL2 format, introduced ahead of the 2023/24 season, sees all 29 Category One academies compete in a single league phase before the top 16 progress to a knockout play-off system to decide the champions.
United finished second in the league phase before booking their place in the quarter-finals with a 3–2 win over Sunderland. Adam Lawrence’s side also arrive with strong pedigree in the competition, having lifted the title three times (2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16).
The sides met earlier this season, when Palace’s unbeaten league run was ended in a 4–1 defeat at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.
If the tie is level after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will decide the winner. The victors will face either Aston Villa or Manchester City in the semi-finals.
Having already lifted silverware at Under-18 level this season, Palace will be aiming to continue their strong Academy campaign – and you can be there to support Darren Powell’s side TONIGHT, with tickets available from just £1. Click HERE to secure your seat.
How to follow
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ TONIGHT (Bank Holiday Monday, 4th May), with coverage beginning at 17:45 GMT ahead of a 18:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Manchester United Under-21s
- TONIGHT ( Bank Holiday Monday, 4th May)
- 18:00 BST
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League 2 quarter-final play-offs
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.