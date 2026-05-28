The Senegal scored nine times in total for Palace in this season’s successful Conference League campaign, including netting in five consecutive games, and scoring a total of seven goals in the knockout stages, incorporating the competition’s fastest-ever goal.

His total of nine goals was enough to surpass nearest competitors Mikael Ishak of Lech Poznań and Samsunspor's Marius Mouandilmadji, who both scored eight times each.

What’s more, the Eagles’ Men’s Player and Players’ Player of the Season was also recognised by UEFA as Conference League Player of the Season.