Our match against Southampton, originally scheduled for Saturday, 11th April, has been rescheduled. The game will now take place on Friday, 10th April, with a 12:00 BST kick-off at the Staplewood Training Ground

Javier Alonso’s side currently sit third on 36 points, with two games in hand on leaders Tottenham Hotspur (47) and eight fixtures remaining.

The match will be broadcast live on Palace TV+, with coverage beginning at 11:45 BST.

We will continue to provide updates should there be any further changes to the Academy fixture schedule.