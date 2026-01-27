Our Premier League 2 clash with Fulham at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium will now take place on Friday, 13th February, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT. The fixture was originally scheduled for Monday, 16th February.

The two sides last met in January 2025, when Palace were narrowly beaten by a single second-half goal against the then Premier League 2 leaders.

Tickets for the match are available to purchase by clicking here and will be issued as PDF print-at-home tickets at the point of sale.

Can’t attend? The fixture will also be streamed live on Palace TV+, allowing supporters to follow the action wherever they are. Click HERE to find out more and subscribe.

Full details of the fixture can be found below.