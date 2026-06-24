The clash against our South London neighbours will take place on Friday, 31st July at 13:00 BST at the Crystal Palace Academy.

Millwall operate a Category Two Academy and compete in the Professional Development League (PDL), one tier below Premier League 2.

The Young Lions finished 13th in the PDL last season, ending the campaign four points short of the cross-category play-off places. The competition sees the top eight PDL sides enter a knockout phase alongside the eight Category One Academy clubs that finish between 17th and 24th in Premier League 2.

Supporters can follow live updates of the game on our Academy X account, with a full match report and post-match reaction available shortly after full-time in the Academy news section.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk for any fixture updates and confirmation of broadcast details closer to matchday.