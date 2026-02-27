Our match against Wolves, originally scheduled for Monday 16th March, has been rescheduled. The game will now take place on Saturday 14th March, with a 13:00 GMT kick-off at Crystal Palace Academy.

Darren Powell’s side currently sit 13th on 21 points in PL2. A top-16 finish is the target, securing qualification for the end-of-season elimination play-offs, which determine the overall champions.

We will continue to provide updates should there be any further changes to the Academy fixture schedule.