The Palace No. 7 was on target in all three of the Eagles' European fixtures in April – scoring with bullet headers in both legs against Serie A giants Fiorentina, as well as a breakaway fastest-ever goal in Conference League history away at Shakhtar – to help propel his side into the Final.

Added to his winner against the Ukrainian side in the second leg last week, Sarr has moved top of the Conference League's Golden Boot standings – some five goals ahead of the next-nearest active player in the competition, Rayo Vallecano's Alemão.

Having also claimed the NET88 Player of the Month award for March, Sarr's award is his fourth of his Palace career.