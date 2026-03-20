As Maxence Lacroix said after the game: “This is, I think, the foundation of this club, of this team: it's a big family. I think it's unbelievable when you know that you can go everywhere in the world, and you’ll have some people who’ll support you."

You remained loud, proud and Palace throughout in Cyprus – so if you went to Larnaca and/or Palace's 2-1 win, or indeed on any of our European trips this season, we’d love to hear your story.

We want to hear your European story: how you got there, who you went with, how long you've been Palace fans, and what sights you enjoyed along the way – as well as how you'll remember the experience.

Please reach out by emailing editorial@cpfc.co.uk with your best stories related to the trip. Please only include material you would be happy for us to share in our media (website, app & social).

Please ensure you include your name(s), your stories (up to 500 words), and a photograph or two!