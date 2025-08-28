Many generations of Eagles supporters have been dreaming of a European adventure, and the first – we hope, of many – incredible journeys has been made by some 1,700 of you, doing South London proud in Norway's beautiful Østfold region.

If you're one of those fans, we want to hear about your trip: how you've gotten here, who you're with, how long you've been Palace fans, and what sights you've taken in along the way – as well as how you'll remember the experience!

Please reach out by emailing editorial@cpfc.co.uk with your best stories related to the trip. Please only include material you would be happy for us to share in our media (website, app & social).

Please ensure you include your name(s), your stories (up to 500 words), and a photograph or two!