My journey started here as a nine-year- old when I joined the Academy. I went through to the first team, and ended up leaving the year after we got promoted, at 21. I went and explored first-team football elsewhere. Seven years later, at 28, I returned to the club in a Player Care position for the Under-9s to 16s. About a year later, I was then promoted to Head of Academy Player Care.

I think it’s crucial that young people from South London, and across the country, see themselves in people in senior roles and leadership roles. It’s definitely inspiring for them. I looked at people, when I was younger, in those roles and it gives you something to aspire to.

Myself, in the position I’m in now, hopefully I can be a role model to those people, and give them something to aspire to and just to prove that it is possible. My journey will be similar to a lot of young people in Croydon and the South London area, so hopefully people like myself can show them that it is possible to go into leadership roles and senior roles within football, and also organisations away from football.

Together, our message is loud and clear: everybody is welcome at Crystal Palace F.C.

How to Report Abuse

You can report discrimination and/or abuse on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service – the number is 07507 477 669 – or by scanning the MyVoice QR code, which can be found around the stadium and inside the front cover of the programme.

Please include as much relevant information as possible. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

We would also encourage supporters to contact customer. service@cpfc.co.uk or inclusion@cpfc.co.uk, or to make use of Kick It Out’s reporting form.