Every Premier League fixture which takes place between 5th-14th April inclusive will be dedicated to the No Room for Racism campaign, which sees clubs come together to reinforce our collective commitment to promoting and celebrating diversity, and fighting discrimination.
At Saturday's match between Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, messaging will be displayed around Selhurst Park in a variety of forms, and players will take the knee ahead of kick-off to show their unity against all forms of discrimination.
Situated in the heart of South London, a wonderfully diverse community surrounds Selhurst – and that only serves to make this club even more special. Football is a sport which brings together communities and cultures. This diversity makes the game stronger – and Crystal Palace Football Club and the Premier League are always working to ensure this is reflected across all areas of the game.
One focus of the No Room for Racism campaign is on developing and enhancing pathways for the future coaches, executives, players and officials in our game – so to shine a spotlight on this, we spoke to just four inspirational senior figures at the heart of Crystal Palace about their own journeys to date...
Dr Imtiaz Ahmad
Head of Sports Medicine & Science
Being a doctor, working in football was something I always really wanted to do. There weren’t many people from my background, British Pakistanis, who were working in football, so it was new ground, I’d say. I just focused on really trying to improve all the time, be the best I could and then see where it led me – and it’s led me this way so far.
I think it is important for young people to see people in more senior positions and being more visible. It does help motivate you when you see people and think: “Actually, I could attain that.”
I would say that if you focus on being excellent and improving yourself, then it can lead you to places like this, even within an environment like football, where traditionally you didn’t maybe see as many people from different backgrounds reaching higher positions.
Susan Patterson-Smith
Head of Pathways & Learning, Palace for Life Foundation
I started at Palace in 2013 – I actually ran my own business, teaching, training people as an educator – and I came in to do a short course with some young people.
Since then, in the Foundation, we’ve been bringing in new programmes and getting new funding. As I’ve seen other members of staff coming up through the ranks, I’ve recognised that I’m a role model for them, especially other black women. If they see that already portrayed in front of them, then obviously they can reach out and attain it.
I also think that for those people who are not from underrepresented backgrounds, they need to see underrepresented people in senior positions as well. It helps them to change their perspective on what it means to be a leader.
You don’t have to try to be different, or look a certain way or whatever. Just be yourself, and that will shine through – that’s the best advice I’ve had.
Darren Powell
Under-21s head coach, and former player
I always say that you want to treat people how you would want to be treated. And in most of the players’ so-called stories, I’ve kind of seen that – I’ve been in it. You’ve got to be supportive to them because they’re young people.
I speak to many coaches who have gone on courses to become full-time staff. I did that myself to get my first role here with the Under-14s. From when I started doing courses, to what courses look like now... it’s a massive change.
There are more people who look like myself, or are Asian, or women, foe example. I believe that more and more people from diverse backgrounds are out there. They’re now on courses, in clubs. I’ve seen it and it’s heading in a positive direction. In time, there will be more people from diverse backgrounds within football, or whatever sport.
This club is always open to giving people opportunities. They gave me an opportunity and I see other people from my background having that same opportunity.
Alex Wynter
Head of Academy Player Care, and former player
My journey started here as a nine-year- old when I joined the Academy. I went through to the first team, and ended up leaving the year after we got promoted, at 21. I went and explored first-team football elsewhere. Seven years later, at 28, I returned to the club in a Player Care position for the Under-9s to 16s. About a year later, I was then promoted to Head of Academy Player Care.
I think it’s crucial that young people from South London, and across the country, see themselves in people in senior roles and leadership roles. It’s definitely inspiring for them. I looked at people, when I was younger, in those roles and it gives you something to aspire to.
Myself, in the position I’m in now, hopefully I can be a role model to those people, and give them something to aspire to and just to prove that it is possible. My journey will be similar to a lot of young people in Croydon and the South London area, so hopefully people like myself can show them that it is possible to go into leadership roles and senior roles within football, and also organisations away from football.
Together, our message is loud and clear: everybody is welcome at Crystal Palace F.C.
How to Report Abuse
You can report discrimination and/or abuse on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service – the number is 07507 477 669 – or by scanning the MyVoice QR code, which can be found around the stadium and inside the front cover of the programme.
Please include as much relevant information as possible. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.
Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.
We would also encourage supporters to contact customer. service@cpfc.co.uk or inclusion@cpfc.co.uk, or to make use of Kick It Out’s reporting form.