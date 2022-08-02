A new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season means new players, new prices and new options for managers to consider. The Eagles have a number of competitively-priced FPL assets which could offer great value.

Last season: Points, points, points

Patrick Vieira’s first season in charge at Selhurst Park saw the Eagles register a 12th-place finish, with Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) and former Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher topping the scoring with 150 and 140 points respectively.

Zaha’s scintillating run of form towards the end of 21/22 saw him selected by over 1,000,000 Fantasy managers in the final few gameweeks, and he is currently sat at 7.5% ownership before the start of the season.

Further back, Palace recorded 12 clean sheets and centre-back duo Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Marc Guéhi (£4.5m) recorded 124 and 123 points respectively, while goalkeeper Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) registered 119 points.