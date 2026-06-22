Tonight's matches see France take on Iraq in Philadelphia (22:00 BST kick-off UK time), before Norway play Senegal in New York overnight (01:00 BST).

But should any meet on the pitch, it wouldn't be the first time Palace players have featured on either side of an international clash…

In recent years, there's been an uptick in Palace stars donning red and blue as well as their country’s colours, but back in the early 2000s it was a rare occasion for our Eagles to represent their nations – let alone for multiple to face each other.

One such occasion some 23 years ago in October saw none other than Palace legend Dougie Freedman come up against his fellow teammates Aleksandrs Kolinko and Andrejs Rubins as Scotland faced Latvia at Hampden Park.