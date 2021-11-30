John recently passed away aged 85 after a battle with dementia. In an obituary shared online, his family described him as having "lived his life with dignity, decency, and character."

They went on to say: "Off the field, he was a quiet, shy person at heart but had a mischievous sense of humour, especially around his family. He was an avid tennis player, loved dogs, children (especially his two grandkids), ice cream, a nice cup of tea, and watching football on TV."

John made over 250 appearances for Palace after joining in 1963 and captaining the side to the First Division for the first time.

For anyone inspired to honour John's memory, his family have suggested donations are made to Head for Change, a UK-based charity supporting ex-football or rugby players affected by neurodegenerative disease as a result of their professional career.

Supporters can do this by clicking here.