For generations, Eagles supporters have dreamed of a European adventure – and now, we are potentially just 90 minutes away from a place in the UEFA Conference League Final in Leipzig, albeit with Shakhtar looking to have something to say about it.

The first leg was another incredible journey for the Red and Blue Army, with thousands of you making the trip to Krakow and showing the very best of South London.

Then, less than 72 hours later – with many somehow brushing off the fatigue of a midweek European away day – another travelling contingent of made the trip to the Vitality Stadium, soaking up the sunshine and roaring Oliver Glasner's side on.

"Incredible – thank you," Glasner said to the fans after the latter game. "The fans could have been disappointed [against Bournemouth], but they were always supporting and singing. That's what I really loved.

"The fans supported us until the end and were singing, and after the game they were just enjoying themselves and having a party. This togetherness will help us on Thursday."

If you're one of the fans who went to either game, we want to hear about your trip: how you got there, who you went with, how long you've been Palace fans, and what sights you enjoyed along the way – as well as how you'll remember the experience.

Please reach out by emailing editorial@cpfc.co.uk with your best stories related to the trip. Please only include material you would be happy for us to share in our media (website, app & social).

Please ensure you include your name(s), your stories (up to 500 words), and a photograph or two!