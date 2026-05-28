Sporting the UEFA Conference League trophy – won so brilliantly against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on Wednesday night – the Eagles enjoyed their historic feat with celebrations in Germany, before setting back off for South London.

After 60 matches – officially Palace's longest-ever season for competitive fixtures – culminated in the best way possible, there were smiles aplenty among the Palace camp.

Another piece of history to savour from this incredible group.

Enjoy a handful of the best images from the flight back below!