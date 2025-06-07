Just over a year out from the 2026 World Cup finals in North America, the Three Lions face Andorra away in a European World Cup qualifier today (Saturday, 7th June, 17:00 BST) – having won both of their matches so far – before a home friendly against Senegal this Tuesday (10th June, 19:45) at the City Ground.

And whilst Thomas Tuchel's second international window with his players has been one busy with preparations for assignments ahead, there's also been time for a bit of close-season enjoyment as well.

Arriving in Barcelona last Sunday, Eze, Henderson and their England teammates were straight off to the Spanish Grand Prix, where they enjoyed special access to be in the paddock and were present to witness Oscar Piastri claim his fifth win of the season.