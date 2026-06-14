The hackathon, named 'The Collective Thread', tasked students from the University of Greenwich, University of Westminster, Kingston University, and King’s College London with creating a strategy to reduce football kit waste.

The winning students paid a visit to SE25 on Monday, 13th May to collect their prize.

They were given the unique opportunity to pitch their sustainable solutions directly to Crystal Palace’s senior leadership team, including the club's Head of HR, Chief Commercial Officer, and Head of Retail.

The panel provided the students with feedback and career advice, before treating the group to an exclusive stadium tour of Selhurst Park and a celebratory lunch.

Reflecting on the experience, Nada Chouaib, a third-year Software Engineering student at the University of Greenwich, said: “Visiting Selhurst Park after winning the Pledgeball sustainability challenge was a truly memorable experience.

"From presenting our idea to senior members at Crystal Palace F.C. to learning about the club’s history, future ambitions, and receiving valuable career advice from the team, the visit was both inspiring and incredibly rewarding.”

Lynette Lisk, Programme Manager at the University of Greenwich, added: “Getting the opportunity to pitch their winning solution to CPFC’s senior leadership was the ultimate prize for students from the University of Greenwich, Kingston University, and King’s College London, who joined forces to win the University of Greenwich Pledgeball Hackathon which tasked them with coming up a strategy to reduce kit waste in football.

"Not only did the students present their ideas to Palace's Head of HR, Chief Commercial Officer, and Head of Retail, but they also enjoyed an unforgettable all-access stadium tour and a celebratory lunch.

"Congratulations to these student consultants for showcasing remarkable problem-solving skills and a strong commitment to sustainability. This opportunity will undoubtedly boost their skills, confidence, and employability.”

Check out some photos from the day below!