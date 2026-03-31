Speaking after the latter, Lacroix hailed it: “A perfect evening.

“I would have preferred a clean sheet, but we'll take what we get! I’m very happy to make my debut as a starter for the French national team.

"I've wanted to come here for a very long time. When I had the opportunity, I told myself I had to take it easy. I prepared myself well enough for it. It was enjoyable.

“It's been easier with the players around me. They made me feel welcome, and I integrated very well into the group. It was easy for me to play with everyone."

He added: "Wearing the French national team crest, representing your nation, it's magnificent.

"It's a great source of pride. Of course I want to come back!

“For a long time, I've been giving interviews, saying that I'd like to challenge for that place on the French national team.

“I had the opportunity, I took it, I played my football without pressure, and I believe I showed that I have the qualities to prove that I can be part of this group."