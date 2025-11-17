Catch up on how each of them fared over the past week below.

Victor Akinwale – Eastbourne Borough

Victor Akinwale scored his first goal for Eastbourne Borough in their narrow 3–2 FA Trophy defeat to Dorking Wanderers.

Introduced as part of a triple substitution in the 77th minute, Akinwale made an immediate impact, rising well at the far post to head home a cross from the right and reduce the deficit.

Eastbourne return to National League South action next Saturday (22nd November, 15:00 GMT) against Torquay United, with hopes high that Akinwale can build on this encouraging display.