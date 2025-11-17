Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Çaykur Rizespor
Çaykur Rizespor were without a fixture this weekend due to the international break and will return to action against Fenerbahçe on Sunday, 23rd November (17:00 GMT).
Rak-Sakyi has been in excellent form leading into the pause in domestic action. The winger started in back-to-back matches against Fatih Karagümrük and Gaziantep FK earlier this month, remaining a consistent threat down the right flank.
Rizespor currently sit 10th in the Turkish Super Lig, with Rak-Sakyi establishing himself as a regular starter since resolving early-season registration issues - recording four goals in six starts.
Matheus França – Vasco da Gama
Vasco da Gama resume their Brasileirão campaign on Thursday, 20th November (12:30 GMT) against Grêmio following the international break.
França has featured in both of Vasco’s most recent fixtures, playing the entire second half in the 3–0 defeat to Botafogo before appearing from the bench against Juventude, where the side fell 3–1.
The attacker continues to build match rhythm and involvement as Vasco look to stabilise results after a run of three consecutive losses.
Hindolo Mustapha – FC Nürnberg
Nürnberg are also on a break due to the international schedule and will next face Arminia Bielefeld on 23rd November (12:30 GMT).
There was encouraging news recently for Mustapha, with manager Miroslav Klose confirming the midfielder is “moving closer to squad nomination.” While he is yet to make his senior debut this season, Mustapha has continued to gain minutes with Nürnberg’s second team.
Jemiah Umolu – Bromley
Jemiah Umolu was an unused substitute in Bromley’s 2–1 win against Barrow in League Two, a result that lifted the Ravens to fifth in the table.
Bromley return to action on Saturday when they host Salford City.
