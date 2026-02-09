Romain Esse – Coventry City
Esse featured in both of Coventry City’s Championship fixtures over the past week.
The 20-year-old was first involved from the bench against Queens Park Rangers, introduced early after an injury to Ephron Mason-Clark. Esse immediately added energy and directness, playing the final 55 minutes as Coventry pushed for an equaliser in a tight 2-1 defeat.
Esse then returned to the starting XI against Oxford United and completed the full 90 minutes, producing one of his most threatening displays to date.
He came closest midway through the first half when a delicate, floated pass dropped invitingly inside the area, allowing Esse to strike first time, only for the Oxford ‘keeper to produce a fine save at close range.
Moments later, he was again involved as Coventry sustained pressure, seeing a follow-up effort blocked in a crowded penalty area after reacting quickest to a loose ball.
The Sky Blues continued to probe late on, with Esse remaining a lively presence in and around the box, but Oxford held firm to claim a point. Coventry City remain in the hunt for points and are next in action on Monday night (16th February, 20:00 GMT), hosting Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena.