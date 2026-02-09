Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke City

Rak-Sakyi made his Stoke City debut as the Potters extended their unbeaten away run in 2026 with a hard-fought goalless draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Handed his first start by Mark Robins following his Deadline Day arrival, Rak-Sakyi played 78 minutes in testing Midlands conditions and made an immediate impression. He came agonisingly close to marking his debut with a goal just before half-time, seeing a close-range effort heroically blocked after reacting quickest to a rebound inside the box.

The contest remained finely balanced throughout, with Stoke pushing late on – substitute Million Manhoef denied by Max O’Leary as the visitors chased a winner.

The point keeps Stoke firmly in the play-off picture, now just four points adrift of the top six.

Rak-Sakyi and co are next in action on Wednesday evening (11th February, 19:45 GMT) with a trip to Charlton Athletic – a familiar venue for the winger after his standout 2022/23 campaign on loan at The Valley.