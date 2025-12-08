Matheus França – Vasco da Gama

França made his first start for Vasco da Gama since joining on loan in the summer, featuring for 72 minutes on the right of a 3-4-3 in the final round of the 2025/26 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A season.

It was a difficult night for Vasco, who fell to a 5-0 defeat to Clube Athletico Mineiro, their nearest league neighbours. The result leaves them 14th in the final standings, level on 45 points with Vitória and narrowly outside the CONMEBOL Sudamericana places.

Danny Imray – Blackpool Town

Imray marked his return from injury in Blackpool’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Carlisle United, securing the Tangerines a place in the FA Cup third round on Sunday (9th December).

The 22-year-old replaced former Palace man Scott Banks on 57 minutes.

Banks had earlier gone close twice before Tom Bloxham opened the scoring. Ashley Fletcher made it two, rifling home one-on-one, and Banks curled in Blackpool’s third before Carlisle briefly reduced the deficit. Fletcher later completed the scoring with a well-worked team move.

Imray was stretchered off just 16 minutes into Blackpool’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town in League One back in early October. Former manager Steve Bruce revealed at the time that Imray was set to undergo surgery, with an initial recovery timeline of at least three months.

The injury brought a frustrating halt to what had been a hugely promising start to life at Bloomfield Road. He had earned two Player of the Match awards and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to a string of dynamic performances down the flank.

There will be hopes that Imray will re-discover the impressive form that made him one of the first names on the team sheet for the Tangerines prior to his injury lay-off. The club’s next game is Rotherham United away in the league on Wednesday (10th December)...