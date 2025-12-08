Danny Imray made a welcome return from injury at Blackpool, Matheus França earned his first start for Vasco da Gama, and Joe Whitworth produced his trademark heroics in Exeter City’s FA Cup triumph.
Rak-Sakyi played 73 minutes in Çaykur Rizespor’s 1-1 draw with Konyaspor on Saturday (6th December), helping halt a two-match losing run in the Turkish Süper Lig.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a lively start, stinging the palms of the ‘keeper with a low drive before an incisive cross sparked appeals for a penalty. Rizespor took the lead in first-half stoppage time through Samet Akaydin’s bullet header, but Mehmet Umut Nayir levelled from the spot mid-way through the second 45.
Rak-Sakyi has now started nine of the 10 league matches he has been eligible for. Rizespor sit 12th on 15 points, three clear of the relegation places.
França made his first start for Vasco da Gama since joining on loan in the summer, featuring for 72 minutes on the right of a 3-4-3 in the final round of the 2025/26 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A season.
It was a difficult night for Vasco, who fell to a 5-0 defeat to Clube Athletico Mineiro, their nearest league neighbours. The result leaves them 14th in the final standings, level on 45 points with Vitória and narrowly outside the CONMEBOL Sudamericana places.
Imray marked his return from injury in Blackpool’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Carlisle United, securing the Tangerines a place in the FA Cup third round on Sunday (9th December).
The 22-year-old replaced former Palace man Scott Banks on 57 minutes.
Banks had earlier gone close twice before Tom Bloxham opened the scoring. Ashley Fletcher made it two, rifling home one-on-one, and Banks curled in Blackpool’s third before Carlisle briefly reduced the deficit. Fletcher later completed the scoring with a well-worked team move.
Imray was stretchered off just 16 minutes into Blackpool’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town in League One back in early October. Former manager Steve Bruce revealed at the time that Imray was set to undergo surgery, with an initial recovery timeline of at least three months.
The injury brought a frustrating halt to what had been a hugely promising start to life at Bloomfield Road. He had earned two Player of the Match awards and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to a string of dynamic performances down the flank.
There will be hopes that Imray will re-discover the impressive form that made him one of the first names on the team sheet for the Tangerines prior to his injury lay-off. The club’s next game is Rotherham United away in the league on Wednesday (10th December)...
Whitworth returned to the starting line-up as Exeter City swept aside Wycombe Wanderers 4-0 to progress in the FA Cup on Saturday (6th December).
The young shot-stopper, rested for Exeter’s midweek Vertu Trophy fixture against Luton Town, produced a remarkable goal-line save to prevent Wycombe halving the deficit just after the hour mark.
The Grecians are back in League One action on Tuesday night at St James Park, hosting AFC Wimbledon (9th December, 19:45pm GMT).
Goodman was an unused substitute in Huddersfield Town’s narrow 3-2 defeat at Cardiff City in League One on Saturday (6th December).
Having kept a clean sheet in midweek against Lincoln City, Lee Nicholls retained his place ahead of Goodman, bringing to an end the 22-year-old’s run of four consecutive 90-minute outings.
The Terriers face Northampton next in League One on Tuesday night (9th December, 19:45 GMT).
Adaramola featured from the bench in Leyton Orient’s FA Cup second-round defeat to Salford City.
The 22-year-old full-back replaced Omar Beckles on 80 minutes, but the O’s were already facing an uphill battle after conceding an early own goal before three second-half strikes sealed the Ammies’ win.
Orient refocus their efforts on League One, where they meet Luton Town on Tuesday night (9th December).
Akinwale came on late in Eastbourne Borough’s 4-2 defeat to Dorking Wanderers in the National League South on Saturday (6th December).
Introduced on 83 minutes with Eastbourne trailing 3-1, Akinwale was unable to influence a comeback. The Sports now prepare for a trip to Chelmsford City on Saturday (13th December).
