Owen Goodman – Huddersfield Town

Goodman made consecutive starts for Huddersfield Town as the Terriers secured a 3–1 victory over Mansfield Town in League One on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had also started against Plymouth before the international break, returning to club action following his first senior international call-up for Canada.

Huddersfield continued their run of 3–1 wins with another strong performance in Nottinghamshire. First-half goals from Bojan Radulovic, Dion Charles and Lasse Sorensen put the Terriers in control.

Mansfield pulled one back after the hour mark when Josh Feeney misjudged the flight of the ball, failing to make a defensive header and allowing Will Evans to finish beyond Goodman – a situation in which the shot-stopper had no chance.

Up next for Goodman and Huddersfield is a trip to Luton Town on Tuesday (25th November, 19:45 GMT).