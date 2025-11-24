Get the full lowdown on how they fared below.
As the November international break concluded, several of Crystal Palace’s loanees returned to action across England and Europe.
Owen Goodman – Huddersfield Town
Goodman made consecutive starts for Huddersfield Town as the Terriers secured a 3–1 victory over Mansfield Town in League One on Saturday.
The 21-year-old had also started against Plymouth before the international break, returning to club action following his first senior international call-up for Canada.
Huddersfield continued their run of 3–1 wins with another strong performance in Nottinghamshire. First-half goals from Bojan Radulovic, Dion Charles and Lasse Sorensen put the Terriers in control.
Mansfield pulled one back after the hour mark when Josh Feeney misjudged the flight of the ball, failing to make a defensive header and allowing Will Evans to finish beyond Goodman – a situation in which the shot-stopper had no chance.
Up next for Goodman and Huddersfield is a trip to Luton Town on Tuesday (25th November, 19:45 GMT).
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Çaykur Rizespor
Rak-Sakyi earned his seventh consecutive start in the matches he has been eligible for, registering an assist in Çaykur Rizespor’s 5–2 defeat to Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Süper Lig on Saturday.
The 23-year-old now has four goals and one assist in Turkey. He created Rizespor’s opener inside six minutes, firing a low, driven cross for Ali Sowe to tap home.
Qazim Laçi doubled the lead on 15 minutes, but the match turned dramatically after the break.
Fenerbahçe began their comeback in the 55th minute through Fred, whose long-range strike was spilled and converted by Marco Asensio. Three minutes later, Talisca headed in Nene’s cross to level the match.
Momentum shifted again when Laçi was sent off for a second yellow card in the 63rd minute. A few minutes later, Fenerbahçe capitalised as Asensio made it 3–2. En-Nesyri added a fourth from Nene’s delivery on 78 minutes, before Brown put the game beyond doubt in the dying embers.
Matheus França – Vasco da Gama
França made his first start since joining on loan in Vasco da Gama’s narrow 1–0 defeat to Bahia in Série A on Sunday.
The attacker was substituted at half-time for David, who was later sent off in the 68th minute.
Vasco currently sit 13th on 42 points, with only a handful of fixtures remaining before the Brazilian top-flight season concludes in early December.
Victor Akinwale – Eastbourne Borough
Akinwale came on as a late substitute in Eastbourne Borough’s 7–0 defeat to Torquay United on Saturday in the National League South.
Boro will hope to bounce back when they face Hampton & Richmond at the weekend, with Akinwale pushing for further involvement.
Jemiah Umolu – Bromley
Umolu was an unused substitute in Bromley’s 2–0 victory over Salford City in League Two on Saturday.
Tayo Adaramola – Leyton Orient
Adaramola earned his second consecutive start for Leyton Orient but was shown a red card in their 1–1 draw with Blackpool in League One on Saturday.
The full-back was booked on 35 minutes for a foul, before receiving a second yellow early in the second half for another foul inside his own half.
Orient had led through Aaron Connolly’s opener and looked in control until Adaramola’s dismissal just two minutes after the restart. Despite being reduced to 10 men, the O’s defended superbly and seemed set for all three points until Ashley Fletcher snatched an equaliser from close range.
The O’s are now unbeaten in four home league games and remain 16th in the table. They travel to Burton Albion next weekend, though Adaramola will be unavailable due to suspension.
Joe Whitworth – Exeter City
Whitworth was not in action this weekend after Exeter City's game against Burton Albion was suspended due to significant damage caused by a fire at St James Park, which affected key matchday operations.
The Grecians and Whitworth is an away trip to Bradford City in the league on Saturday (29th November, 15:00 GMT).
Loan Life
Last season, Goodman, Danny Imray, Adaramola and Whitworth all featured featured in the Palace TV series Loan Life, where our cameras gained an unprecedented insight into their time adapting to new clubs and developing in the Football League.