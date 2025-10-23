The man in the middle for this one is 36-year-old Polish official Damian Kos.

Hailing from Gdansk, Kos is one of the top referees in Poland's top-flight, the Ekstraklasa. Thursday night's game at Selhurst Park marks his first appointment in the league phase of the Conference League.

However, he has already managed in both the Champions League and Conference League qualifiers this season, taking charge of Lincoln Red Imps play-off meeting with Red Star Belgrade.

Kos first started taking charge of matches in the Polish league back in 2019. So far this season he has shown 34 yellow cards and four red cards, across eight matches.

Part of all-Polish officiating team, Kos will be assisted by both Bartosz Heinig and Marek Arys.

33-year-old Damian Sylwestrzak will be on the touchline in the role of fourth official. Sylwestrzak has officiated at international level for the last four years.