The Palace full-back came on for the final few moments of Los Cafeteros’ last game in the home surroundings of Bogotá, before he and his teammates set off for the United States for a final pre-World Cup friendly against Jordan in San Diego on Sunday.

It was Muñoz’s first appearance since helping Palace to another 1-0 win – and thus another trophy – in a major final, and the 30-year-old, who is set to play at a World Cup Finals tournament for the first time, could scarcely hide his delight.

“I think it’s very important [to have won on Tuesday],” Muñoz told Colombia’s media team. “To finish here and then begin this journey toward a World Cup is something priceless.

“It [the feeling is] pure happiness. To end it, surrounded by this crowd of happy, proud people is incredibly motivating, both as a player and as a person. Wearing the colours of our flag means a lot, and we hope that, together and united, we can put in a great performance in the World Cup.