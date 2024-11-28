It was just the Glazier's second season in their new ground, opened for the start of the 1924/25 campaign after moving across from The Nest.

There is something about goals when Plymouth Argyle take on Palace - even as recently as last season, almost a century later, the two sides shared six between them in the Carabao Cup, with Jean-Philippe Mateta netting a hat-trick as Palace came from two goals down to win 4-2.

But 99 years ago, the spoils were shared. Snow covered the pitch but the game went ahead nonetheless, and thank goodness it did.

Palace found themselves trailing at half-time, having scored twice but conceded four times at the other end. The scoring was far from finished, however.

After the break, the Glaziers fought back to take the lead 5-4, before the visitors snatched an equaliser in the dying second to share the points.

Some way to christen the club's new home...