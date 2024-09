The Eagles were suffering from an injury crisis heading into the match, and having been defeated comfortably in the League Cup just four days earlier were not expected to trouble Erik ten Hag’s side.

Palace, missing Dean Henderson, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Jefferson Lerma and more, were bolstered on the bench by academy graduates David Ozoh, Jes Rak-Sakyi and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.