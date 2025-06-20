On this day (20th June) five years ago, Palace took to the field at the Vitality Stadium during a nationwide lockdown as domestic football returned.

The peculiarities of lockdown led to some unique innovations, simulated crowd noises chief amongst them – and an extraordinary number of fans tuned in, with the game shown live on the BBC.

It was the first Premier League game to be shown on the national broadcaster, and the first top-flight game live on the BBC since 1988.

Goals from Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew saw Palace take all three points and climb into the top-half, moving just four points behind then-fifth Manchester United and with a real chance of claiming European football.

It ultimately wasn’t to be that season – but amidst a time of general uncertainty, football was well and truly back.