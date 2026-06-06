The Level Up: Women in Sports Series initiative is designed to to help students, recent graduates, or early-career professionals interested in building careers in sport.

It comprises monthly workshops to give participants exposure to careers across the industry, as well as behind-the-scenes insight.

The most recent session was held at Selhurst Park and featured a variety of different exercises for participants to enjoy.

On the itinerary was a workshop on on coaching behaviours and skills hosted by Palace for Life. This focused on confidence building in the workplace and managing different roles.

Following a stadium tour and a workshop on emotional intelligence, the participants then took part in matchday simulation.

This involved working in groups and rotating different exercises, with each one looking at a different department and how they solve challenges on a matchday.

There was even time for a football session on the pitch with Gemma Staple from Palace for Life to cap off a fantastic day.

**Reflecting on the day, Dana Tohme – CPFC Inclusion and Wellbeing Officer, said: "**We've been looking forward to hosting the Level Up cohort at Selhurst Park.