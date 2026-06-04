Spending most of his career with Chelsea, where he became the Blues' record goalscorer until surpassed by Frank Lampard in 2013, Tambling joined Palace from Stamford Bridge in January 1970. Initially arriving on a short-term loan, the move was made permanent the following summer.

Bobby made 76 League and Cup appearances for Palace netting 17 goals across a three-year stay in South London. He also scored three goals in the 1971/72 Anglo-Italian Cup campaign.

In fact, on this very day (June 4th) in 1971, his two goals saw Palace record a famous 2-1 win against Italian giants Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Born in Hayling Island, Hampshire, he was a product of the Chelsea youth system and made his senior debut at the age of just 17, scoring in a win over West Ham.

Tambling would later help the Blues win the League Cup in 1965 and would play in the 1967 FA Cup Final defeat against Tottenham.

He would win three senior caps for England, scoring one goal, having been a more regular choice for his nation at Under-23 level in a era with multiple top-class English forwards.

After leaving Palace in 1973, Tambling finished his career in the Republic of Ireland and would later settle in Cork. There he managed local sides Cork Celtic, Cork City and Crosshaven.

The club extends its deepest condolences to Bobby’s family and friends at this sad time.