Pam played a starring role in launching our 2021/22 home shirt in what might have been her first appearance on the pitch at SE25 – but was by no means her first visit to Selhurst Park.

When she turned 101-years-old on 29th July 2021, Pam – thought to be the club’s oldest supporter – celebrated in the best way she knew how: by donning her Palace colours and chanting for the Eagles.

Her grandson tweeted a video of her birthday celebrations which was seen by Chairman Steve Parish, and a few days later, Pam was on the pitch at Selhurst Park to play a role in launching the club's kit that season, with a Palace birthday cake to go with it.