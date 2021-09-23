Wells-Morrison is the latest on a day that saw four young Eagles named by their respective countries. He will join England Under-18s. The Academy midfielder earned his first call-up in September 2021, and will be in-line to face Norway and Russia.

Rak-Sakyi will join the England Under-20s, having received his first U20 call-up in September and scored on his debut.

He'll link-up with the Young Lions for games against Italy and Czech Republic.

Webber returns to Northern Ireland Under-21s for away games with Russia and Spain. He first earned the nod in March 2021.

And Jake O'Brien has been handed a place in Jim Crawford's Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad to face Luxembourg and Montenegro. However, due to travel restrictions, Ireland have named an extended squad for the Montenegro clash as they may have to use only home-based players.

Elsewhere, Jadan Raymond has been named in the Wales Under-19 squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers.

He will be in-line for minutes against Georgia, Norway and Kosovo after making his debut for the U19 Dragons in September this year.