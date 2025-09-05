England first face Andorra next Saturday (6th September, 17:00 BST) at Villa Park, before travelling to Serbia the following Tuesday (9th September, 19:45).

With three wins out of three matches so far, Thomas Tuchel’s side sit top of Group K in World Cup qualification as they look to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Adam Wharton was also initially called up to the squad, but withdrew due to injury.

Below are the best photos of our England duo as they prepare for the double-header with the rest of the team at St George's Park.

There was also a nice moment following Thursday's session, involving a South London connection, when Guéhi presented former Eagle Andy Johnson with his England legacy cap!