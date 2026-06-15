The road less travelled

Born in the Eastern French town of Lons-le-Saunier, Sage’s journey to the Premier League and pinnacle of competitive football is unorthodox by many modern managers’ standards.

Like most, the 47-year-old did enjoy a playing career, but it was largely with French amateur clubs CS Belley before – in his teens – he began to develop a holistic interest in other aspects of the game, including coaching.

Sage’s previous roles in backroom teams across different clubs and leagues in France include positions such as Under-19s assistant coach just 11 years ago. More recently, his CV includes spells in scouting, technical management and as a technical director in clubs across his homeland.

The Manager describes himself as being a ‘trainer and educator’ across an over two-decade long association with the French Football Federation – a reflection on his personality as a true student of the game, from the ground up.