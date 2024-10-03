Nathaniel Clyne

Clyne has come full circle, starting his career at Crystal Palace as a youngster and breaking into the first-team at just 17-years-old, making his debut against Barnsley in October 2008. He made 137 appearances for the club in his first spell, winning both the Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year Award in consecutive seasons.

After spell at Southampton, where he made his England debut, he joined Liverpool in 2015. After Brendan Rodgers departure, he scored the winner in Jürgen Klopp’s first victory at the club later that year.