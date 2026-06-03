To celebrate, we're going to test your memories of our continental adventure: can you recall all of our Conference League goalscorers this season (including qualifiers) – in the correct order?

We'll give you the fixture, the goal itself and the full-time result – all you need to do is click the corresponding goalscorer! But be warned, there are decoys in the list below...

And you'll also have to beat the time limit – we've given you just three minutes!

See how many you can get below!

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