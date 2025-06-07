Along the way we scored 51 goals. From JP Mateta's sublime lob against Arsenal to Justin Devenny's first Premier League goal for the Eagles, there were some truly memorable strikes across the course of an excellent season.

But can you go right back to our first game, away to Brentford back in August, and recall who every goal in our league campaign, in order, in just 12 minutes? (Hint: Where it's an own-goal, try typing 'og'!)

Test your knowledge in our quiz below!

If you experience issues playing this quiz, please try refreshing this page – or click here to play directly on Sporcle.