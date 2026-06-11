America are co-hosting the Finals with Mexico and Canada, which start on Thursday evening when the Mexicans face South Africa.
The USMNT begin their campaign when facing Paraguay in the early hours of Saturday morning (02:00 BST).
Richards picked up an ankle injury towards the end of the 2025/26 club season and was an unused substitute for the UEFA Conference League triumph in Leipzig.
But despite missing the final warm-up games, the Palace defender now says he will be raring and ready to go when the USA begin their campaign.