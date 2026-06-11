"I feel good," Richards told US outlet Sports Illustrated. "When I first got into camp after two long days of travel, I had a bit of a swollen ankle, but I’ve been doing treatment almost 24 hours [per day].

"I feel really good, and I’m getting ready for the opener a week from today.

"I’m really looking forward to it."

USA come into the Finals in good form, with an eye-catching 3-2 friendly win over Senegal and a narrow defeat to Germany their two final friendly results before the tournament.

Richards wasn't involved but explained his absence was purely precautionary.

“They figured it was no rush for me to get back for the friendly, so we just took it at our own pace,” he added.

Richards missed the 2022 tournament in Qatar through injury, but has been a key part of the team since Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2024.

The USMNT open up with Saturday's game against Paraguay in the New York/New Jersey stadium, before going on to face Australia and Türkiye in Group D.