With a place in the Final in Leipzig up for grabs, the Eagles will first take on the Ukrainian title challengers at Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium on Thursday 30th April (20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST local time), with an allocation of 2,000 Palace supporters.

Following the success of our trips to Strasbourg, Mostar and Florence, and in order to provide supporters with a convenient way of attending the first leg in Poland, we are pleased to once again be delivering a number of official supporter travel packages, in association with Sportsworld.

Packages start at £425 per person with three different packages available; a flight-only package, one-night stay option or a one-night VIP experience.

Supporters are advised that both the flight-only packages and standard one-night trip do not include a ticket for the match, and this must be purchased through the club when they go on sale in the coming days.

If you are purchasing a VIP package, you will have the option to buy a Category 1 match ticket. The club will contact you directly to organise purchase and payment of this ticket.