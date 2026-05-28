Stories of the trip to Germany are certain to spread through generations of supporters – so we want to hear the highlights from YOUR Conference League Final day.

If you went to Leipzig, how did you get there and who were were with? And even if you didn't, how did you watch the Final, and how will you remember it?

Please reach out by emailing editorial@cpfc.co.uk with your best stories related to the Conference League Final victory.

Please ensure you include your name(s), your stories (up to 500 words), and a photograph or two!

Please only include material you would be happy for us to share in our club media (website, app & social).