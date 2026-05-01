Our second Selhurst Park Viewing Party, with a full matchday experience in SE25 and special guest star Clinton Morrison running proceedings, proved another evening to remember.

The Eagles will return to Selhurst Park next week with a 3-1 lead over Shakhtar, won in Poland through goals from Ismaïla Sarr, Daichi Kamada and Jørgen Strand Larsen.

And the Holmesdale had something of a warm-up for the special scenes sure to occur in the second, decisive leg back at Selhurst next week, with a massive Viewing Party seeing each and every goal celebrated in jubilation.

Check out the best scenes from Selhurst last night, above and below!