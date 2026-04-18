It was another special one in the spring sunshine of Firenze, memorable scenes in the city centre – and then the away end at Artemio Franchi Stadium – culminating in Palace players taking full-time snaps in front of an away end which did not stop singing throughout.

To the semi-finals, we're on our way!

You were sensational throughout in Italy – so we want to hear your story: how you got to Italy, who you went with, how long you've been Palace fans, and what sights you enjoyed along the way – as well as how you'll remember the experience.

Please reach out by emailing editorial@cpfc.co.uk with your best stories related to the trip. Please only include material you would be happy for us to share in our media (website, app & social).

Please ensure you include your name(s), your stories (up to 500 words), and a photograph or two!