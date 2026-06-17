Under Néstor Lorenzo, Los Cafeteros have re-established themselves among South America's elite.
A run to the 2024 Copa América final showcased their quality, with only Argentina denying them silverware after extra time, while impressive victories over both Argentina and Brazil during qualifying underlined their credentials.
Now preparing for their seventh World Cup appearance, Colombia will fancy their chances of progressing from a fascinating Group K featuring Portugal, DR Congo and tournament debutants Uzbekistan.
Crystal Palace duo Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma will be central to those ambitions!