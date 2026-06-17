Their International Journey

Muñoz was first called up by Colombia head coach Carlos Queiroz for friendly matches against Brazil and Venezuela in September 2019, only for injury to delay his senior international debut.

After receiving a second call-up in March 2020, the Palace defender finally earned his first cap in June 2021, starting a World Cup qualifier against Peru. He quickly established himself as a trusted member of the squad and featured prominently at that summer's Copa América, playing five full matches as Colombia secured a third-place finish.

His influence has continued to grow ever since. In March 2024, Muñoz scored his first international goal in a landmark victory over Spain – Colombia's first-ever win against La Roja.

A few months later, he played a starring role in Colombia's run to the Copa América final in the United States. Muñoz scored against both Paraguay and Brazil, added an assist in the quarter-final victory over Panama and emerged as one of the tournament's standout full-backs.

His performances carried seamlessly into World Cup qualifying, where he was a near ever-present as Colombia secured their place at the finals with a third-place finish in the CONMEBOL standings.